Cookies in Ellicott City

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Nora's Kabob & Catering

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.4 (1624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Box Dessert ( Cookies & Baklava)$15.00
More about Nora's Kabob & Catering
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.8 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
More about RegionAle
Item pic

 

Manor Hill Trolley

4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.00
Soft Baked Strawberry Cookies with White Chocolate Chips
Served as a Two pack
More about Manor Hill Trolley
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip cookie$9.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oreo Cookies & Cream Shake$5.99
Vanilla ice cream blened with Oreo cookies. Topped with whipped cream.
Cookies & Cream Pancake$12.99
Layered with custard cream, topped with whipped cream, Oreo crunchies & chocolate syrup. Served with butter and syrup.
More about EC Diner

