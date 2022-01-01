Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Ellicott City

Go
Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Four Little Crab Cakes$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict$24.95
Two poachd eggs-hollandaise-english muffin-home fries
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maryland Crab Cake Salad$25.99
Our partner's By The Docks famous 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake served over spring mix, cucumbers, red onion, radishes, capers and chopped tomatos. Served with your choice of dressing.
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.99
Uncooked Crab Cakes$25.99
More about EC Diner
Grille 620 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.95
brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, remoulade
Crab Cake Entree$38.95
sweet corn succotash, cabbage slaw, remoulade
More about Grille 620

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellicott City

Fudge

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fudge Brownies

Chicken Rolls

Brulee

Bean Burritos

Penne

Shrimp Enchiladas

Map

More near Ellicott City to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston