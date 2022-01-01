Crab cakes in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|- Four Little Crab Cakes
|$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$24.95
Two poachd eggs-hollandaise-english muffin-home fries
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Maryland Crab Cake Salad
|$25.99
Our partner's By The Docks famous 5 oz jumbo lump crab cake served over spring mix, cucumbers, red onion, radishes, capers and chopped tomatos. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.99
|Uncooked Crab Cakes
|$25.99