Crepes in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve crepes
More about JAM Eateries - Ellicott City
JAM Eateries - Ellicott City
6010 University Boulevard Suite 105, Ellicott City
|Nutella Crepe
|$14.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Strawberry Nutella Crepe
|$9.99
Fresh strawberries, Nutella chocloate hazlenut, and whipped cream.
|Strawberries & Cream Crepe
|$9.99
Topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries & whipped cream.
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$9.99
Fresh sliced bananas, Nutella chocolate hazlenut and whipped cream.