Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ellicott City

Go
Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Tribos Peri Peri - Elicott City - 6010 University Blvd

6010 University Blvd, Elicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich$0.00
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Elicott City - 6010 University Blvd
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
With lettuce & ranch dressing. Served on a ciabatta roll with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle.
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.99
Bread chicken tenders, over romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato, sliced hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.
More about EC Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellicott City

Cake

Chile Relleno

Cheese Pizza

Ribeye Steak

Mozzarella Sticks

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Ellicott City to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston