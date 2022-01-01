Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Ellicott City

Go
Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp$15.95
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, and onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Verdes$14.50
Enchiladas Verdes GF- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Enchiladas Beef$14.50
Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Pork Carte$4.00
Enchiladas Molé$16.95
Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled chicken in our delicious house-made molé sauce (a blend of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits, and a hint of dark bitter chocolate), topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Spinach & Onion$13.95
Spinach & Onion Enchiladas- Two flour tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach and grilled onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellicott City

Calamari

Filet Mignon

Greek Salad

Spaghetti

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ellicott City to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston