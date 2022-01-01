Enchiladas in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp
|$15.95
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, and onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.50
Enchiladas Verdes GF- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$14.50
Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Enchilada Pork Carte
|$4.00
|Enchiladas Molé
|$16.95
Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled chicken in our delicious house-made molé sauce (a blend of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits, and a hint of dark bitter chocolate), topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Enchiladas Spinach & Onion
|$13.95
Spinach & Onion Enchiladas- Two flour tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach and grilled onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.