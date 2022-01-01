Fajita salad in Ellicott City
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
|Fajita Salad Grilled Steak
|$16.95
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
|Fajita Salad
|$9.00
Fajita Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Steak
|$15.95
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Fajita Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Fajita Salad Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.