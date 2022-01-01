French toast in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve french toast
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|MC Crunchy French Toast
|$14.95
Fresh strawberries & blueberries-mascarpone whipped cream-maple syrup
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Facci French Toast
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Classic French Toast
|$8.99
Served with butter & syrup.
|French Toast Waffle
|$12.99
With fresh glazed strawberries, banana, caramel sauce, butter & syrup
|Bruleed French Toast
|$12.99
Thick slices of French bread grilled golden brown, topped with custard cream & a blend of caramelized sugar crust. Served with butter & syrup.