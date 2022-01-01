Fried chicken salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Bread chicken tenders, over romaine lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato, sliced hard boiled egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.