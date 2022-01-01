Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve fried ice cream

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream$7.50
Fried Ice Cream- Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$6.95
Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

