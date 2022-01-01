Fried ice cream in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve fried ice cream
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fried Ice Cream
|$7.50
Fried Ice Cream- Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.95
Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.