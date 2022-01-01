Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Nora's Kabob & Catering

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.4 (1624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Greek Salad$5.00
Greek Pasta Salad 16oz$5.00
Greek Salad Entree$10.00
More about Nora's Kabob & Catering
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Greek Salad image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Greek Salad$8.95
Greek Salad$8.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a creamy Greek dressing.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.99
Side Greek Salad$5.99
Greek Salad$14.99
Chopped iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves and anchovies. Served with our homemade Greek dressing on the side and pita bread
More about EC Diner
Greek Salad image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce,
**kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and
feta cheese with a creamy
Greek dressing (ToGo dressings always on the side) **Olives may contain pits.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City

