Greek salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Nora's Kabob & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Nora's Kabob & Catering
9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.00
|Greek Pasta Salad 16oz
|$5.00
|Greek Salad Entree
|$10.00
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|- Greek Salad
|$8.95
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a creamy Greek dressing.
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Greek Salad
|$14.99
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.99
|Greek Salad
|$14.99
Chopped iceberg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves and anchovies. Served with our homemade Greek dressing on the side and pita bread
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce,
**kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and
feta cheese with a creamy
Greek dressing (ToGo dressings always on the side) **Olives may contain pits.