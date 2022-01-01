Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken$15.95
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse

