Grilled chicken salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
|Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.