Grilled steaks in Ellicott City

La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Quesadilla Grilled Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Fajita Grilled Steak
|$23.95
GRILLED STEAK FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Mexican Salad Grilled Steak
|$16.95
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Grilled Ribeye Steak
|$38.95
14 oz ribeye with silky garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, au poivre drizzled on top.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Nachos Grilled Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
|Fajita Grilled Steak
|$20.95
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.