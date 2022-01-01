Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Grilled Steak$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Fajita Grilled Steak$23.95
GRILLED STEAK FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Mexican Salad Grilled Steak$16.95
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Ribeye Steak$38.95
14 oz ribeye with silky garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, au poivre drizzled on top.
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Grilled Steak$13.95
Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 
Fajita Grilled Steak$20.95
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

