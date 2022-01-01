Mac and cheese in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Kid Mac N Cheese
|$1.00
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Mac & Cheese (bowl)
|$7.99
|Mac & Cheese Pancake
|$12.99
With chopped bacon, ham, mac & cheese, cheddar cheese. Grilled to a golden brown.
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.