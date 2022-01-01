Nachos in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve nachos
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Nachos Ground Beef
|$12.95
Ground Beef Muchos Nachos- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
|Nachos Shredded Chicken
|$12.95
Shredded ChickenMuchos Nachos- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
|Nachos Refried Beans
|$10.95
Refried Bean Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Nachos - Entree
|$11.25
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Crabby Nachos
|$17.99
Nachos piled high with and smothered with our Famous Crab Dip, melted cheese, pico de gallo and served with a side of sour cream and salsa!
|Nacho Waffle Chili Fries
|$10.99
Smothered with chili sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, and drizzled with sour cream
|Chili Nachos
|$12.99
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Nachos Grilled Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
|Nachos Refried Beans
|$10.95
Refried Beans Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
|Nachos Ground Beef
|$12.95
Ground Beef Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.