Pancakes in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve pancakes
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Turtle Pancake
|$13.99
Filled with chocolate chips, pecans, and grilled to golden brown then drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce. Served with butter and syrup.
|S'mores Pancake
|$13.99
Melted marshmallow cream, chocolate chips & syrup, topped with graham crackers. Served with butter and syrup.
|Fiesta Pancakes
|$12.99
Three pancakes topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana. Finished with whipped cream & sprinkles. Served with butter and syrup.