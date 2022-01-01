Pancakes in Ellicott City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turtle Pancake$13.99
Filled with chocolate chips, pecans, and grilled to golden brown then drizzled with chocolate & caramel sauce. Served with butter and syrup.
S'mores Pancake$13.99
Melted marshmallow cream, chocolate chips & syrup, topped with graham crackers. Served with butter and syrup.
Fiesta Pancakes$12.99
Three pancakes topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana. Finished with whipped cream & sprinkles. Served with butter and syrup.
Item pic

 

Bamboo Stix

10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Pancake with Egg & Sausage 滑蛋香肠手抓饼$6.95
Scallion Pancake with Egg 鸡蛋手抓饼$5.95
