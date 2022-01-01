Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Ellicott City

Go
Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Roma's Pizza & Subs

10132 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Blue Panini$10.99
Buffalo Club Panini$10.99
More about Roma's Pizza & Subs
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caprese Panini$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil & balsamic glaze. Served on a long roll with French fries.
Turkey Bacon Spinach Panini$13.99
Turkey breast with sliced tomato & provolone cheese. Served on a long roll with French fries.
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.99
With caramelized onion, tomato & provolone cheese. Served on a long roll with French fries.
More about EC Diner

