Reuben in Ellicott City

Roggenart - Ellicott City
9535 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Grilled Turkey Reuben
|$12.99
Grilled sandwich with turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
|Grilled Corned Beef Reuben
|$12.99
Grilled sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.99
Two slices of grilled rye layered with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle.
|Corned Beef Reuben Wrap
|$13.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & sauerkraut. Served with French fries.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$14.99
Two slices of grilled rye layered with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle.