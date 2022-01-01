Salmon in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Nora's Kabob & Catering
9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Salmon kabob
|$19.00
|Salmon & Beef
|$25.00
|Salmon & Chicken
|$25.00
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salmon
|$21.95
SALMON (7oz.) FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Mexican Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon (7oz.) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
|*Salmon Dinner
|$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
|*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
|$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.95
Seared Salmon with Mediterranean salad and sautéed garlic parmesan broccolini
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Salmone allaMugnaia
|$29.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Potato Crusted Salmon
|$27.99
|Side Cajun Salmon
|$10.00
|Stuffed Salmon
|$35.99
Pan seared with lemon butter in a white wine sauce stuffed with our famous jumbo lump crab imperial. Served with two sides and either a cup of soup or house salad.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Salmon a la carte
|$12.00
|Fajita Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Fajita Salmon
|$21.95
Fajita Salmon GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Grille 620
11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City
|Za'atar Salmon
|$26.95
za'atar dust, couscous salad, roasted red pepper coulis