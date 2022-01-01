Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon kabob image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Nora's Kabob & Catering

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.4 (1624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon kabob$19.00
Salmon & Beef$25.00
Salmon & Chicken$25.00
More about Nora's Kabob & Catering
Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salmon$21.95
SALMON (7oz.) FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Mexican Salad Salmon$16.95
Salmon (7oz.) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
*Salmon Salad image

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
*Salmon Dinner$22.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning
*Teriyaki Salmon Dinner$23.50
Salmon filet cooked over mesquite wood-fired grill and seasoned with Steakhouse seasoning, then topped with teriyaki sauce and a grilled pineapple slice.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$25.95
Seared Salmon with Mediterranean salad and sautéed garlic parmesan broccolini
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone allaMugnaia$29.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Crusted Salmon$27.99
Side Cajun Salmon$10.00
Stuffed Salmon$35.99
Pan seared with lemon butter in a white wine sauce stuffed with our famous jumbo lump crab imperial. Served with two sides and either a cup of soup or house salad.
More about EC Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon a la carte$12.00
Fajita Salad Salmon$16.95
Salmon Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 
Fajita Salmon$21.95
Fajita Salmon GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Za'atar Salmon$26.95
za'atar dust, couscous salad, roasted red pepper coulis
More about Grille 620
Tersiguel's Restaurant image

 

Tersiguel's Restaurant

8293 Main St., Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Saumon (Salmon)$26.00
Pan roasted Scottish salmon with a la grecque sauce (tomatoes, capers, olives, shallots, garlic, white wine, parsley, white wine, lemon) served with olive oil mashed potatoes
More about Tersiguel's Restaurant

