Salmon salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve salmon salad
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Mexican Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon (7oz.) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$21.99
Baby spinach, dried cranberries candied walnuts, and crumbled bleu chesse. Served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Mexican Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
|Caesar Salad Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.