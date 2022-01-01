Shrimp caesar salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve shrimp caesar salad
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Caesar Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
Shrimp Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.