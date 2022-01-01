Shrimp enchiladas in Ellicott City
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp
|$15.95
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp GF*- Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, and onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Enchiladas Crab-&-Shrimp
|$16.95
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortilla rolled with a blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomato, and green peppers. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.