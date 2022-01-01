Shrimp salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Mexican Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
Shrimp (4 jumbo) Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
|Fajita Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
Shrimp (4 jumbo) Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Shrimp Salad Melt
|$14.99
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Served with a pickle and cole slaw.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Mexican Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
Grilled Shrimp Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
|Caesar Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
Shrimp Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Fajita Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
Shrimp Fajita Salad (4 jumbo) GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.