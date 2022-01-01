Sliders in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve sliders
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Beef Sliders
|$10.95
(3) Hand-crafted Angus beef sliders topped with provolone and tomato-bacon jam. Served on 3 mini brioche buns.
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Roadside Sliders
|$10.99
(3) pulled BBQ pork topped with crispy onions