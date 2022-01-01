Steak fajitas in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve steak fajitas
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fajita Grilled Steak
|$23.95
GRILLED STEAK FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Fajita Salad Grilled Steak
|$16.95
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Steak
|$15.95
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Fajita Sub Steak
|$12.95
|Fajita Grilled Steak
|$20.95
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.