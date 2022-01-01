Steak salad in Ellicott City
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Mexican Salad Grilled Steak
|$16.95
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
|Fajita Salad Grilled Steak
|$16.95
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Steak Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with a grilled steak.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Steak
|$15.95
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Mexican Salad Steak
|$15.95
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.