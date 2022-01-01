Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve steak tacos

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak$16.95
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon 1 Chick & 1 Steak$16.95
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and black beans.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Taco al Carbon Steak Carte$4.50
Tacos Al Carbon Steak$15.95
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Carbon Chick & Steak$15.95
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
