Strawberry cheesecake in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Strawberry cheesecake
|$12.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Strawberry Cheesecake (slice)
|$8.99
|Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
|$12.99
Strawberry ice cream shake. Rimmed with vanilla frosting, crushed graham craker & strawberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream, a slice of NY cheesecake, fresh glazed strawberries, and graham cracker pieces.
|Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
|$12.99
Golden brown French toast topped with sweet cream cheese spread & fresh glazed strawberries. Served with butter & syrup.