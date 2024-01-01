Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

11071 Resort Rd suite 702, Ellicott City

13) Chicken Tandoori 3 Pcs$16.99
Bone-in chicken thighs marinated in special herbs and spices,flame broiled.
Chicken Tandoori Half$17.99
Chicken marinated in spices and roasted over flame broiled. Whole
Manor Hill Tavern

3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City

Tandoori Chicken$17.00
Masala Sauce, Pulled Tavern Chicken, Red Onion, Tavern Cheese, Cilantro and Labneh
Tribos Peri Peri - Ellicott City - 6010 University Blvd

6010 University Blvd, Ellicott City

New- Tandoori Quarter Chicken$8.49
