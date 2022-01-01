Taquitos in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve taquitos
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Rolled Beef Taquitos
|$11.95
Rolled Beef Taquitos (5 pieces)- Crispy corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with shredded steak. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos
|$10.95
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Tuna Taquitos
|$11.95
(3) Fried wonton tacos stuffed with Miso-Jang tossed ahi tuna, topped with a Korean slaw and a drizzle spicy aioli.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos
|$11.95
