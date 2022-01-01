Waffles in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve waffles
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Facci Waffles
|$12.00
More about EC Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|French Toast Waffle
|$12.99
With fresh glazed strawberries, banana, caramel sauce, butter & syrup
|Nacho Waffle Chili Fries
|$10.99
Smothered with chili sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, and drizzled with sour cream
|French Toast or Pancake or Waffle
|$9.99