Waffles in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve waffles

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Facci Waffles$12.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Waffle$12.99
With fresh glazed strawberries, banana, caramel sauce, butter & syrup
Nacho Waffle Chili Fries$10.99
Smothered with chili sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, and drizzled with sour cream
French Toast or Pancake or Waffle$9.99
More about EC Diner

