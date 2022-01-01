Wedge salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve wedge salad
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Wedge Salad - Entree
|$6.50
A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Wedge Salad
|$10.95
Iceberg lettuce-bleu cheese crumbles-grilled apples-crispy shallots-tomatoes-candied bacon-bleu cheese dressing