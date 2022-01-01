Wedge salad in Ellicott City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

*Wedge Salad - Entree image

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Wedge Salad - Entree$6.50
A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce-bleu cheese crumbles-grilled apples-crispy shallots-tomatoes-candied bacon-bleu cheese dressing
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$10.95
crumbled blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Grille 620

