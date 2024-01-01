White pizza in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve white pizza
Manor Hill Tavern
3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City
|Featured Pizza - White Pizza
|$15.00
Garlic Olive Oil Base, Roasted Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Tavern Cheese Blend, Dried Oregano.
Coal Fire - Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|16" Old White Pizza
|$18.45
Sprinkled with Romano cheese and oregano, all on top of garlic-infused olive oil brushed dough.
|12" Old White Pizza
|$15.95
Sprinkled with Romano cheese and oregano, all on top of garlic-infused olive oil brushed dough.
|12" Ricotta Infused White Pizza
|$15.95
Ricotta cheese infused with Romano, basil, garlic and olive oil, sprinkled with oregano.