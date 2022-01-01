Go
Toast

Ellicottville Brewing Company

Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.

GRILL

20 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1906 reviews)

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco$5.50
A True Mexico City hand carved Shwarma of pork, marinated with achiote, chili guajillo, fresh pineapple topped with fresh cilantro, pickled onion, & Cotija.
Annatto White Fish Taco$5.50
Our signature spiced mahi, Cotija cheese, Chickory slaw, cilantro, lime, pico de gallo, drizzled with Chipotle aioli
Macho Taco$6.50
Carne Asada, hatch chile salsa, & melted queso
Quesadilla Fundido$9.00
Chihuahua, Asadero, & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
Creamed Elotes$8.00
Mexican style roasted street corn in a light chile cream sauce with melted queso cotija cheese served with corn tortilla chips
Taco 4pk
Taco 3pk
Fresh Guacamole$11.00
Hand mashed avocado, chile oil, fresh corn chips, plantain strips, malanga chips, jicama & chopped cilantro
Taco 2pk
Street Corn Shrimp Taco$6.00
Gulf of Mexico shrimp lightly fried in a street corn batter, slaw, cotija cheese, roasted corn rajas, and chipotle crema on a tortilla shell of your choosing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Washington Street

Ellicottville NY

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Ratchet Hatchet

No reviews yet

Axe throwing lounge with full bar and small bites.

Balloons Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dance & Night Club · Live Music Venue · American Restaurant

Public House Ellicottville (New)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banq Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston