Ellicottville Brewing Company
Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.
GRILL
20 Washington Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20 Washington Street
Ellicottville NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Ratchet Hatchet
Axe throwing lounge with full bar and small bites.
Balloons Restaurant
Dance & Night Club · Live Music Venue · American Restaurant
Public House Ellicottville (New)
Come in and enjoy!
Banq Cocktail Lounge
Come in and enjoy!