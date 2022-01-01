Ellicottville restaurants you'll love

Ellicottville restaurants
Toast
  • Ellicottville

Ellicottville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Ellicottville restaurants

Balloons Restaurant image

 

Balloons Restaurant

20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Sliders$17.00
House made falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy crisped onions, and vegan ranch. Served with house-fried chips.
Bacon Blue Burger$18.00
Bacon & gorgonzola cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-fried chips. Upgrade to fries, sweet potato fries, salad or onion rings for $3.
House Made Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with fries & your choice of sauce
More about Balloons Restaurant
Ellicottville Brewing Company image

GRILL

Ellicottville Brewing Company

20 Washington Street, Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla Fundido$9.00
Chihuahua, Asadero, & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
Macho Taco$6.50
Carne Asada, hatch chile salsa, & melted queso
Creamed Elotes$8.00
Mexican style roasted street corn in a light chile cream sauce with melted queso cotija cheese served with corn tortilla chips
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company
Steelbound Brewing image

 

Steelbound Brewing

6600 US 219, Ellicottville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Yancy's Fancy cheese curds fried in our steel bound beer batter, served with sirracha ranch.
Bacon Blue Balls Burger$16.00
Our house blend burger with IPA caramelized onions, our Steelbound Blue Balls BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Grilled Turkey Avocado & Bacon$12.00
Turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough bread with chips.
More about Steelbound Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location

28 Monroe St., Ellicottville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ellicottville

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

