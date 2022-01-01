Ellicottville restaurants you'll love
More about Balloons Restaurant
Balloons Restaurant
20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville
|Popular items
|Falafel Sliders
|$17.00
House made falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy crisped onions, and vegan ranch. Served with house-fried chips.
|Bacon Blue Burger
|$18.00
Bacon & gorgonzola cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-fried chips. Upgrade to fries, sweet potato fries, salad or onion rings for $3.
|House Made Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Served with fries & your choice of sauce
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company
GRILL
Ellicottville Brewing Company
20 Washington Street, Ellicottville
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Fundido
|$9.00
Chihuahua, Asadero, & Manchego cheese, warm flour tortilla. Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa and Sour Cream
|Macho Taco
|$6.50
Carne Asada, hatch chile salsa, & melted queso
|Creamed Elotes
|$8.00
Mexican style roasted street corn in a light chile cream sauce with melted queso cotija cheese served with corn tortilla chips
More about Steelbound Brewing
Steelbound Brewing
6600 US 219, Ellicottville
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Yancy's Fancy cheese curds fried in our steel bound beer batter, served with sirracha ranch.
|Bacon Blue Balls Burger
|$16.00
Our house blend burger with IPA caramelized onions, our Steelbound Blue Balls BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
|Grilled Turkey Avocado & Bacon
|$12.00
Turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough bread with chips.
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location
28 Monroe St., Ellicottville