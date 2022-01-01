Nachos in Ellicottville
Ellicottville restaurants that serve nachos
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location - 28 Monroe St.
28 Monroe St., Ellicottville
|BEER CHEESE AND BRISKET NACHOS
|$16.99
SULTRY SMOKED BEEF BRISKET, CRISP HOUSE FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, OUR PALE ALE BEER CHEESE, WITH A HINT OF SMOKED CHEDDAR CHEESE. SLICED SCALLIONS, SIMPLE, DELICIOUS, AND FUN
Balloons Restaurant - 20 Monroe Street
20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville
|Smothered Nachos
|$13.00
|Pork Nachos
|$18.00
House smoked pulled pork on a bed of tortilla chips, shredded cheddar, black beans, diced white onion, jalapenos, pickled onion, golden BBQ drizzle, thai chili drizzle, fresh lime wedge and sour cream.