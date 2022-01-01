Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ellicottville

Go
Ellicottville restaurants
Toast

Ellicottville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Balloons Restaurant

20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Tacos$15.00
Chorizo on flour tortillas with diced white onion, shredded cheddar, lettuce, and fresh lime. Served with chips.
Blackened Mahi Tacos$19.00
Cajun blackened Mahi Mahi with lettuce and mango salsa. Served with house-fried chips.
More about Balloons Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL

Ellicottville Brewing Company

20 Washington Street, Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Taco Kit$25.00
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of ground beef, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Carne Assada Taco Kit$30.00
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of carne asada, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
Taco 3pk
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellicottville

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Map

More near Ellicottville to explore

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston