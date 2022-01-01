Tacos in Ellicottville
Ellicottville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Balloons Restaurant
Balloons Restaurant
20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville
|Chorizo Tacos
|$15.00
Chorizo on flour tortillas with diced white onion, shredded cheddar, lettuce, and fresh lime. Served with chips.
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$19.00
Cajun blackened Mahi Mahi with lettuce and mango salsa. Served with house-fried chips.
More about Ellicottville Brewing Company
GRILL
Ellicottville Brewing Company
20 Washington Street, Ellicottville
|Beef Taco Kit
|$25.00
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of ground beef, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
|Carne Assada Taco Kit
|$30.00
4 Corn and 4 Flour Tortillas, 20 oz of carne asada, Cilantro lime Crema, Roasted red pepper salsa, cabbage lettuce slaw, pickled onions, cheese blends of Monterey jack & crumbled cotija, and fresh lime wedges.
|Taco 3pk