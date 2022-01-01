Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ
WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd.
Clermont FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good food, good sports
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
The Southern on 8th
Here at The Southern on 8th, we are a scratch kitchen, utilizing the freshest ingredients prepared to order and served to you...our guests. Please enjoy y'all!