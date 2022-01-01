Go
Toast

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ

WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.7 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Slab Special$22.88
Dry Rubbed & Slow Smoked, any 2 sides & corn muffins (2 pcs)
KC Wet Platter$16.51
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
RIB PLATTER$22.95
4 Bones with choice of Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Chicken or Kansas City Wet
Pork Sandwich$10.33
KC Wet Plate$11.92
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
Pork Platter$13.43
KC Wet Sandwich$11.92
Brisket, pork, and rib meat baked in with Kansas City Sweet BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws.
PICK 2 PLATTER$16.51
Platter divided with your choice of 2 meats.
Miss Bama Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.22
Bread and butter pickles, crispy onion straws, and choice of mississippi comeback or alabama white sauce. Includes one side.
Turkey Plate$10.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd.

Clermont FL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good food, good sports

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Southern on 8th

No reviews yet

Here at The Southern on 8th, we are a scratch kitchen, utilizing the freshest ingredients prepared to order and served to you...our guests. Please enjoy y'all!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston