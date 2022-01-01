Go
Toast
  • /
  • Ukiah
  • /
  • Ellie’s Mutt Hut & Vegetarian

Ellie’s Mutt Hut & Vegetarian

Come in and enjoy!

732 S State St

No reviews yet

Location

732 S State St

Ukiah CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schat's Bakeries & Café

No reviews yet

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.

Oco Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oco Time

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Office

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston