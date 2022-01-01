Ellie’s Mutt Hut & Vegetarian
Come in and enjoy!
732 S State St
Location
732 S State St
Ukiah CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Schat's Bakeries & Café
Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.
Oco Time
Come in and enjoy!
Oco Time
Come in and Enjoy
The Office
Come in and enjoy!