Go
Toast

Ellie's Baked Eggs

Dedicated to using wholesome ingredients to make real delicious food for breakfast and lunch.

1865 Orchard Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Skirt and Chimi Top$16.50
Skirt steak grilled on an open fire, sliced with a generouse drizzle of our house made chimichurri
Coffee$3.75
The B.S.F. Top$12.50
A marriage of bacon, spinach, and feta cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Homemade chicken salad, baked with melted cheese on a bed of greens
Soup of the Day
The Original$9.50
Our signature baked eggs seasoned to perfection with a cheesy bottom layer
Margarita Top$11.50
Tomatoes adn fresh basil sauteed in olive oil and fresh garlic
Baked French Toast$10.50
Cubed Bread soaked in our sweet cinnamon egg mixture and baked in the oven
2 Slices of Bacon$5.00
Premium artisan Bacon
Caramelized Chicken and Onion Top$13.99
Sweet soy marinated chicken with caramelized onion
See full menu

Location

1865 Orchard Ave

San Leandro CA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

0059 - San Leandro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emil Villa's Hickory Pit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8142

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston