Go
Toast

Ellie's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

519 N Warwick Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (266 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Meat & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Hash Brown$1.89
Single$1.61
Egg Meat & Cheese$6.69
Home Fried Potatoes$5.99
Egg & Meat$5.49
Orange Juice$2.59
Egg Meat & Cheese - Bowl$8.99
French Toast (3)$9.99
Side Of Meat$6.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

519 N Warwick Rd

Somerdale NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Laughing Fox

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Thirsty Hound

No reviews yet

Legendary Amazing Food and Service

Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill

No reviews yet

We are excited to feed you!

Wilson's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston