Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)

Popular Items

Chittara Pomodoro$16.00
roasted garlic, tomatoes, shallots, burrata, oregano
Pappardelle$26.00
Basil pesto, mushroom blend, Serrano, fennel fronds, chili oil
Ellie’s Burger$15.00
prime beef, giardiniere aioli, griddled cheddar, melted onions, pickles
Shrimp & Melon$15.00
persian cucumber, serrano chile, mint, crème fraiche vinaigrette
Gnocchi$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
Arancini$12.00
basil pesto, brown butter creme fraiche
Lasagna$21.00
ricotta, italian sausage
Tagliatelle$24.00
shrimp, n'duja, serrano chili, creme fraiche
Truffle Fries$9.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
andouille sausage, brown butter saba, blue cheese
Location

204 Orange Ave,

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
