Chicken sandwiches in
Ellington
Ellington
Chicken Sandwiches
Ellington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Hidden Still
87 West Rd, Ellington
Avg 4.2
(645 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Lettuce + Pickles + Mayo + Toasted Roll
More about The Hidden Still
DiFiore Ravioli Shop
287 Somers Road, Ellington
No reviews yet
Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
More about DiFiore Ravioli Shop
