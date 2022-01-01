Chicken sandwiches in Ellington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Lettuce + Pickles + Mayo + Toasted Roll
More about The Hidden Still
Consumer pic

 

DiFiore Ravioli Shop

287 Somers Road, Ellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
More about DiFiore Ravioli Shop

