Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Ellington

Go
Ellington restaurants
Toast

Ellington restaurants that serve french onion soup

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$0.00
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$7.50
Onions + Beef Broth + Croutons + Provolone
More about The Hidden Still

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellington

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Quiche

Reuben

Blueberry Pies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Ellington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

No reviews yet

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (784 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston