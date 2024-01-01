Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Ellington
/
Ellington
/
French Onion Soup
Ellington restaurants that serve french onion soup
LuAnn's Drive Thru
140 West Road, Ellington
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$0.00
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Hidden Still
87 West Rd, Ellington
Avg 4.2
(645 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$7.50
Onions + Beef Broth + Croutons + Provolone
More about The Hidden Still
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellington
Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Quiche
Reuben
Blueberry Pies
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Hot Chocolate
Caesar Salad
More near Ellington to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
No reviews yet
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(784 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(509 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston