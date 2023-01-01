Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Ellington

Go
Ellington restaurants
Ellington restaurants that serve meatloaf

The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Worcestershire Glazed Meatloaf$19.00
Worcestershire glazed meatloaf + mashed potatoes + street corn
More about The Hidden Still
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe image

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Cheddar Meatloaf Panini$14.99
Wecka bread with a drizzle of bbq sauce, slice of cheddar cheese, our homemade bbq cheddar meatloaf, all pressed on the panini press. Served with your choice of soup of the day, house salad or chips.
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

