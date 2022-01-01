Paninis in Ellington
The Hidden Still
87 West Rd, Ellington
|Meatball Parmesan Panini
|$14.50
House made meatballs + mozzarella + tomato sauce + rustic white bread
|Turkey Reuben Panini
|$14.50
Roasted Turkey + Sauerkraut + Swiss + 1000 Island Dressing + Rustic White Bread
|BBQ Short Rib Panini
|$14.50
BBQ short rib + Gouda cheese + rustic white bread
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
238 Somers Rd, Ellington
|Egg & Cheese Panini
|$6.99
Egg and Cheese alone, or choose to add bacon or ham, grilled on our old fashioned Oatmeal, Wecka, or Cranberry Walnut Sunflower Bread.
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$10.95
Wecka bread with pesto, spinach, tomato, sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese, all pressed to melty perfection on the panini grille. Served with a side of soup of the day, house salad or chips.
|The Rachel Panini
|$11.95
Housemade rye bread with sliced turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing. Served with your choice of soup of the day, house salad or chips.