Paninis in Ellington

Ellington restaurants
Toast

Ellington restaurants that serve paninis

The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parmesan Panini$14.50
House made meatballs + mozzarella + tomato sauce + rustic white bread
Turkey Reuben Panini$14.50
Roasted Turkey + Sauerkraut + Swiss + 1000 Island Dressing + Rustic White Bread
BBQ Short Rib Panini$14.50
BBQ short rib + Gouda cheese + rustic white bread
More about The Hidden Still
Item pic

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Panini$6.99
Egg and Cheese alone, or choose to add bacon or ham, grilled on our old fashioned Oatmeal, Wecka, or Cranberry Walnut Sunflower Bread.
Turkey Pesto Panini$10.95
Wecka bread with pesto, spinach, tomato, sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese, all pressed to melty perfection on the panini grille. Served with a side of soup of the day, house salad or chips.
The Rachel Panini$11.95
Housemade rye bread with sliced turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing. Served with your choice of soup of the day, house salad or chips.
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

