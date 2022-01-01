Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ellington

Go
Ellington restaurants
Toast

Ellington restaurants that serve pies

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Crumb Pie Oatmeal$5.99
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Pot Pie$17.00
Roasted turkey + peas + carrots + roasted corn + potato + gravy +
pie crust + side salad
Apple Pie Moonshine Mule$8.50
APPLE PIE MOONSHINE +
GINGER BEER + LIME JUICE
Apple Pie Moonshine$8.50
Full Moonshine from Canton, CT infused with apples and spices. Aged to perfection
More about The Hidden Still
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe image

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Crumb Pie Oatmeal$5.99
Our classic oatmeal with blueberries, cinnamon sugar and warm crumb topping.
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellington

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Reuben

Chai Lattes

Grilled Chicken

Paninis

Taco Salad

Map

More near Ellington to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston