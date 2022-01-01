Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Ellington

Ellington restaurants
Ellington restaurants that serve taco salad

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe image

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, corn, green onions, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream, salsa, santa fe ranch dressing and tortilla chips.
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

