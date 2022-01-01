Ellis Square Social
Come in and enjoy!!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
252 Cabot St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
252 Cabot St
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
Come in and enjoy our library of 1000 games or just grab some of our delicious food to go!
Wrapture
We serve creative fresh made-to-order wraps, stir fry's, burritos, tacos and salads. Gourmet food in a take out setting.
For larger orders please allow extra time and order ahead.
The Lucky Dog
Five Star Dive Bar & Kitchen
Railway Tavern
Come in and enjoy!