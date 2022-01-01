Go
Toast

Elliston Place Soda Shop Cool Springs

Serving good food since 1939!

330 Franklin Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries Basket$9.95
BLT Sandwich$8.95
Hamburger$9.25
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Burger$9.95
Double Cheese Burger$12.25
Flavored Soda$2.95
Pimento Cheese Balls$8.95
Kid Cheeseburger w/Fries$7.25
Bacon$3.95
Milkshakes$4.95
See full menu

Location

330 Franklin Road

Franklin TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Ginger Restaurant

No reviews yet

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.

The Honeysuckle

No reviews yet

The Honeysuckle is an elevated chef inspired Southern restaurant. Just outside of Nashville, The Honeysuckle aims to bring the culture of the city to Cool Springs. Features include a raw oyster bar, in-house dry-aged steak and weekend brunch.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Huckleberry Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston