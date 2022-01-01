Elliston Place Soda Shop
We are a classic soda shop and Southern meat-and-three that opened in 1939, serving breakfast all day. We are currently open for Dine in and Takeaway Service.
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2105 Elliston Place • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2105 Elliston Place
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Fainting Goat Cafe
Check our social media pages for daily specials.
There is a $5 minimum per order.
The Graduate
Come in and enjoy!
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
Cozy sushi restaurant on Elliston Place