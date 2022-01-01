Go
Elliston Place Soda Shop

We are a classic soda shop and Southern meat-and-three that opened in 1939, serving breakfast all day. We are currently open for Dine in and Takeaway Service.

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2105 Elliston Place • $

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

Individual Sides$2.99
all our sides are available a la carte
20oz Beverage$2.99
Slice of Pie$5.99
Linda Melton, the "Pie Lady," has been getting up and making pies, loving customers, and pretty much holding this place together since 1993.
Grilled Cheese$5.99
cheesy goodness grilled to perfection and served with choice of side
Patty Melt Sandwich$10.99
6oz black angus burger patty with cheese and grilled onions. served with choice of side.
Meat & Three$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Milkshake$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
Meat & Two$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Soda Shop Burger$10.99
1/3lb, hand-patted 100% fresh black angus beef served with lettuce, tomato jam, pickle and onion on a bun and choice of side
Chicken Tenders with Fries Basket$9.99
Regular or Buffalo Style
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2105 Elliston Place

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

